Dungannon: three arrested as PSNI treat death of child as 'suspicious'
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Three people have been arrested following the death of a child in Co Tyrone.
Police confirmed a man and two women, all aged in their 20s, were arrested following the death at an address in the Windmill Court area of Dungannon on Sunday, October 13.
A PSNI spokesperson said a post mortem will take place to determine the cause of death, however police are currently treating the death as suspicious.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.