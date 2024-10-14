Dungannon: three arrested as PSNI treat death of child as 'suspicious'

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Oct 2024, 13:30 BST
Three people have been arrested following the death of a child in Co Tyrone.

Police confirmed a man and two women, all aged in their 20s, were arrested following the death at an address in the Windmill Court area of Dungannon on Sunday, October 13.

A PSNI spokesperson said a post mortem will take place to determine the cause of death, however police are currently treating the death as suspicious.

