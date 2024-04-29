Dunloy Dawn walk in aid of Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust
A Dunloy GAA club is using its annual Dawn Walk to raise funds for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dunloy Cuchullains have organised a Dawn Walk for Saturday, May 11, starting at 4.30am.
All proceeds raised will be donated to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust which aims to alleviate the financial hardship of bereaved families repatriating the bodies of loved ones who have died abroad in sudden or tragic circumstances.