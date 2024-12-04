Dunmurry grandmother’s Christmas time fears for health in mould and damp NIHE home

A Dunmurry grandmother is facing a damp Christmas sleeping on the sofa of her mouldy Housing Executive home.

Lee-Ann Anderson says she’s at her “wits’ end” amid concerns for her daughter and two baby grandchildren living under the same leaking roof as temperatures drop this winter.

Despite failing to resolve the poor living conditions the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) says Lee-Ann will have to stay in the flat over the festive season.

A stressed Ms Anderson, originally from Finaghy, spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) from her Riverside home in the Seymour Hill area.

Lee Ann Anderson, a NIHE resident in Dunmurry is at her wits end as damp and mould continue to fill her home. Pic credit: LDR

She said: “I am living here with my daughter and her two children (one year-old and one month old) in such terrible conditions I am in fear for their health.

"The water started coming from the bathroom ceiling about two weeks ago and since then it has been getting worse.

“The place is covered in mould and there are puddles of water making the floors come up and even running down the walls into my wardrobe, my clothes are ruined.

"The water, which is dirty water, has now been coming into through my bedroom and the smell is that bad I’ve had no choice but to sleep on the sofa, you couldn’t sleep in a room with such an awful smell.

Lisburn North Councillor Jonathan Craig has called on the Housing Executive to sort out the damp in the Dunmurry property. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

"And who knows how long this is going to go on for, it could be Christmas or the new year before anything is done.”

A few hours after speaking to the LDRS and media contact being made with the NIHE, another contractor was sent round to the look at the water problem first reported in mid-November.

Ms Anderson added: “The NIHE sent a plumber round to the apartment above and they found a pipe leaking under the bath and said they’d be fixing it the next day.

"The smell and mould in my flat is now that bad I feel my only option is to put in for temporary accommodation. How could you go on living in this?” Lisburn North Councillor Jonathan Craig said: “This resident is just fed up being forced to put up with water coming in through her ceiling and nothing being done about it. This resident is at her wits end with the thought of the grandchildren having to spend Christmas in such terrible conditions. This has been going on for some weeks now, the NIHE need to get this sorted.”

A NIHE spokesperson said: “We are aware of this issue and have made repeated attempts to find a resolution. We issued an emergency repair order as soon as we were contacted by our tenant.

“A contractor attended and gained access to a neighbouring property where we believed the issue stemmed from and immediate, remedial action was taken.

"Our teams were due to call back to the location and finalise repairs, however, we have had repeated issues in accessing the neighbouring property since then.

“Water penetration at this site would not be of a sufficient level to warrant a placement in temporary accommodation. Our contractor has confirmed there is no risk to the ceiling.

“We will continue to attempt to gain access to the neighbouring property and will carry out the necessary repairs as soon as possible.”