Dunmurry: police say sudden death of man ‘is not being treated as suspicious’

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Feb 2025, 13:08 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 16:52 BST

Police say the sudden death of a man in Dunmurry is not being treated as suspicious.

However, their enquiries are continuing following the incident on Wednesday, February 19.

In an update on Friday, February 21, Detective Inspector Bell said: “A post mortem has been carried out following the sudden death of a man in the Redwood Court area of Dunmurry on Wednesday 19th February.

Police can be contacted on 101 (archive image). Photo: PacemakerPolice can be contacted on 101 (archive image). Photo: Pacemaker
Police can be contacted on 101 (archive image). Photo: Pacemaker

"Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

In an earlier statement, the officer said he was aware of speculation on social media platforms connected to this incident.

He added: “I would caution against any speculation and ask that if you have any information that could assist us to get in contact."

