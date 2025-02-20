Police say the sudden death of a man in Dunmurry is not being treated as suspicious.

However, their enquiries are continuing following the incident on Wednesday, February 19.

In an update on Friday, February 21, Detective Inspector Bell said: “A post mortem has been carried out following the sudden death of a man in the Redwood Court area of Dunmurry on Wednesday 19th February.

"Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

In an earlier statement, the officer said he was aware of speculation on social media platforms connected to this incident.

He added: “I would caution against any speculation and ask that if you have any information that could assist us to get in contact."