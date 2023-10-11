The DUP has tabled a motion calling for solidarity with Israel from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest conflict erupted on Saturday morning between Hamas in Gaza and Israel. Hundreds of people are feared dead as the long running war between Palestinians and Israelis intensifies.

-

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Civic Centre, Craigavon, Co Armagh.

-

DUP Former Lord Mayor Cllr Tim McClelland is due to table a motion on the conflict before Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council on October 23. The motion reads: “Given the horrendous acts of terrorism and naked aggression perpetrated against the State of Israel and its people in recent days, that this Council stands in solidarity with them at this time. I’ll be asking the Lord Mayor and Chief executive to write to the Israeli Ambassador to the United Kingdom sending our prayerful support and good wishes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Group DUP leader Alderman Mark Baxter said: “I’ve already contacted the deputy Chief Executive of council asking that in line with Government advice that all council buildings are illuminated appropriately to show our support for Israel in the aftermath of this horrendous terrorist attack.”

Meanwhile Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart expressed her sympathy said: “The devastating death toll of innocent victims in Israel, following the terrorist attacks of Hamas, is a reminder of the pain inflicted by terrorism, and the need for all those who value democracy to stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel as the death toll rises."

The DUP MP said: “The scenes we have watched unfold on our screens over the last number of days are horrific. Innocent men, women and children, slaughtered indiscriminately by Hamas terrorists, for no other reason than sheer hatred of the Jewish people. This is violent antisemitism that is taking the lives of hundreds of innocent people. It is wrong, and any right minded person would see it as wholly and utterly wrong. Our sympathies are with all those who have suffered loss.

"This is a deeply volatile situation and it is important that the international community rally behind Israel as they face this terrorist threat. We have seen that those who glorify terrorism here are openly endorsing the actions of their terrorist allies in Hamas. Such an approach in shameful but not surprising.