DWARF pony ‘Miracle’ made a VIP appearance at The Boulevard last Saturday and proved to be a star attraction!

The 10-week-old foal hit the headlines when she featured on the Chronicle’s front page two weeks ago.

After she was born, equine vets thought she might not survive. But the mini ‘Miracle’ by name and nature has defied the odds.

The little pony has to wear plaster casts on her front legs to help her stand, and has to go to the vets every three days.

Dwarf pony ​Miracle was the centre of attention at The Boulevard last Saturday! The Hall family thank the management and staff at The Boulevard for allowing Miracle to come along and for being so helpful. Almost £500 was donated towards Miracle’s continuing medical costs by kind-hearted members of the public.

Despite her difficulties, Miracle’s owners, the Hall family from near Waringstown, have reported that she is doing well and is “happy and pain free”.

Speaking about the weekend ‘meet and greet’ at The Boulevard, Kate Hall revealed that Miracle was in her element!

“The Boulevard were brilliant and everybody was so kind,” she said. “Miracle was so cheeky and kept going into all the shops!

“We had loads of people who had read the article in the paper and they had come especially to see Miracle and get their photo taken.

“We raised just under £500 which was superb, we were truly amazed and want to thank everyone who came along!

“We’re really humbled, we weren’t expecting any of this. Not only were people generous with their donations, but they were so interested in Miracle’s wellbeing.

“She needs a shoe on the other foot, that will cost £180, and it will also cover the vet bills over the next month.

“Miracle was in great form and she loved the attention! She wandered up The Boulevard like she owned the place!

“She had new casts put on last Friday and they were much better, so she was walking very well.

“They only put one shoe on first for her to get used to it, because it's quite big. Then they are going to do another one this week.

“It’s difficult to tell until they take the casts off how well she is walking as, obviously, the casts are holding her up.

“She is happy and she’s pain free and that’s all we can hope for at this stage.”

The Hall family thank The Boulevard for allowing Miracle to come along and for being so welcoming and helpful. Visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kathryn-hall-633?utm_term=832D95EKW