Plans for three dwellings at the site of a former nursing home in Cushendun have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The recently-submitted planning application seeks permission to convert the vacant Glendun Nursing Home and list building, at 16 Strandview Park, to a four-bedroom dwelling.

The application also seeks permission for the erection of two semi-detached, four-bedroom dwellings to rear of the home, which is also known as the Glendun Hotel.

In an accompanying Design and Access Statement, agents Mark Todd Architects, said the home sits by the mouth of the Glendun River and is bound by Strandview Park to the north, Cave Road to the south, Bay Apartments to the east, and The Cushendun Hotel to the west.

Plans for new homes at a former Cushendun care home have been submitted to the council’s planning portal. Pic: Mark Todd Architects/Design and Access Statement

“Cushendun is located within a Conservation Area and an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty(AONB),” the statement said.

“The buildings that were to become the Cushendun Hotel and the adjacent Glendun Hotel were built around 1860 by Benjamin Maxwell, on behalf of Nicholas Andrew De la Cherois Crommelin, who developed an industrial mill complex there.

“The Glendun Hotel (Building A) was bought by the Elliot family in 1927 and closed in 1978, to become the Glendun Nursing Home which closed in 1999. It has remained derelict ever since.”

The design proposals includes a single four-bedroom dwelling at the front of the Glendun Hotel.

“The Glendun building will be whitewashed, featuring white timber-framed windows and a slate roof, and additions will echo the symmetry, rhythm and proportions of the Bay Road Maud Cottages, creating a sense of connection and familiarity between the two.

“Although two dwellings are new, they will maintain the traditional aesthetic of Cushendun with whitewashed exteriors, white timber windows, and slate pitched roofs.”

Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter