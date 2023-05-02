The residents of Earls Court in Dungannon have taken the lead in caring for the local community with a clean-up and celebration event.

The spring clean involved planting new flowers throughout the communal areas of the development and created window boxes for the homes, as well as tidying up the surrounding area.

It is the latest initiate from the newly formed resident’s group, who with the support of Radius Housing are taking forward new initiatives to build a stronger community.

Chair of the group Brenda McArdle, and Secretary Donna Webb, welcomed Cllr Cora Corry, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, and Cllr Frances Burton, Vice Chair, to their Easter Carnival which included a fun fair and Easter Parade.

Mid Ulster Council Chairperson Cllr Cora Corry and Vice Chair Cllr Frances Burton picturd at Earls Court in Dungannon whose residents were took part in a spring cleaning and planting event to help brighten up the local area. They were supported by Radius Housing.

The group is now looking to creating a piece of art for the entrance to the development and setting up Earls Court Eco Kids group.

Radius Housing manages more than 13,000 homes, as well as providing care and support to thousands more. Earls Court in Dungannon was completed by Radius in 2018 and is a mixed tenure development, with private and social housing, and is one of a number of Shared Housing developments managed by Radius.

The project was supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme.

The Programme has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society. £3,102,126 has been invested in the Earls Court shared housing developments and associated five-year Good Relations Plans.

