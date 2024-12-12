Early Christmas present for community groups and charities in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon

Support is on the way for 14 community groups and charitable organisations in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon as part of an announcement of £6.8 million of funding in Northern Ireland from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The National Lottery funding is being used for a range of projects, including bringing isolated people together to make connections, building skills to empower people to improve their lives, and supporting people in need over winter and throughout 2025.

One of the organisations receiving funding is The Diamond Community Development Association, based in Loughgall. They are using a £9,350 grant from the National Lottery Awards for All programme to run activities and events to improve the wellbeing of the local community. Activities will include crafts, day trips, local history and reminiscence sessions, Christmas crafts and a Christmas community sing-along.

Paula Winter, Committee Member, Diamond Community Development Association, said: “We would like to say a massive Thank You to The National Lottery Community Fund for our recent grant.

Members of Cranagh & Aghagallon Club celebrating receiving funding from The National Lottery Community Fund. They have been awarded a £19,980 grant to run activities for local older people, including an annual Christmas event, to reduce isolation and loneliness.

“We are a small community group living in a rural area and this funding will enable us to bring members of our community, both old and new, together and build on good relationships for the future.

“We plan to facilitate classes such as flower arranging, first aid, reminiscing afternoons for older members of the community, and also run some outings and have community events.”

The National Lottery Awards for All programme is accepting applications from community groups for projects lasting up to two years in length. Funding of between £300 to £20,000 is available for projects that have been developed alongside the local community, for activities that reflect what matters to them.

This could be through bringing people together to develop or strengthen relationships, improving places and spaces that matter to local people or supporting people in communities to reach their full potential. We encourage groups considering applying to get in touch with us to chat about their idea.

Staff and young people from Seven Derrys Youth Club. The group is using an £11,776 grant The National Lottery Community Fund to run the 'Fearless' activity programme for local young people.

Also receiving funding is Seven Derrys Youth Club, based in Craigavon. They have been awarded a £11,776 grant over one year to run their 'Fearless' programme which will focus on developing the confidence, self-esteem and resilience of local young people.

Ciara Douglas, Chair, said: "We are delighted to receive this funding from The National Lottery Community Fund. This project will make a huge difference to the lives of children and young people in Aghagallon and surrounding areas.

“Our project will help to build a confident and resilient group of young people, equipped to deal with adversity and change. It will also allow us to celebrate their achievements and showcase their talents, skills and qualities.

“Thank you to The National Lottery Community Fund for believing in our young people and helping us make a real difference!"

Members of The Diamond Community Development Association taking part in holly wreath workshops in the run up to Christmas. The group has received a £9,350 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to run activities, including reminiscence sessions and festive events, to improve the wellbeing of the local community.

Since the first National Lottery draw 30 years ago in 1994, The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded £786 million to good causes across communities in Northern Ireland. Over this time, UK wide, £50 billion has been raised for good causes, thanks to people playing the games.

Those good causes include Portadown Men's Shed, which also received a £20,000 grant over one year to build a permanent shed structure so they have a safer, more accessible space for their members. The project will also provide resources for the men to produce wooden equipment and furniture for a local park.

David Thornton, secretary of Portadown Men's Shed, said: “We’re delighted to receive this funding from The National Lottery Community Fund. The grant will go a long way to supporting the construction of a new purpose-built shed to help to fulfil the great need for a safe space for men with time on their hands to meet and so improve their mental and physical health.”

Other organisations being funded include ABC Community Network, Apple Blossom 50+ Club, Bannside Community Group, Cargan’s Memorial LOL 122, Coach House Regeneration Ltd, Cranagh & Aghagallon Club, Donaghcloney Royal British Legion, Just A Chat Limited, Knitted Knockers of NI Ltd, Moyraverty 50+ Group and Portadown 2000.

Chairman Gerry Hamill and Secretary David Thornton giving a woodworking demonstration at Seagoe Community Hub. The group was awarded a £20,000 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to build a permanent shed structure so they have a safer, more accessible space for their members.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Congratulations to all the groups receiving funding today. I’m proud to see the impact our funded projects are having in people’s lives and across communities in Northern Ireland.

“Wintertime and the festive season can be difficult for many, but thanks to these projects, people are being supported to cope with the challenges they face and can look forward to a better 2025.

“As the new year approaches, we’re building on the work and impact already made through these 30 years of National Lottery funding and continuing to meet the needs of communities.”

If you have a project idea and would like to discuss funding, please contact our enquiries team on 028 9055 1455 or email [email protected].

For more information on all National Lottery funding visit: www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk