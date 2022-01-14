East Antrim athletes to pay tribute to Ashling Murphy

Runners will be remembering Ms Murphy. Carrick Lesure Centre. (Pic Google).

Ms Murphy, a primary school teacher from Tullamore, Co Offaly, died after being attacked while she was jogging along a canal bank at around 4pm on Wednesday (January 12).

Tributes will be paid to her ahead of parkrun events in Co Antrim tomorrow (Saturday).

Commenting on social media, a spokesperson for Sixmilewater parkrun said: “Along with many other parkruns, we will be holding a minute’s silence to remember Ashling Murphy, who tragically lost her life this week doing something we all love.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

“We should all be safe to go a run whatever time of day it is and wherever we want to. If anyone is worried about running alone, please contact us and we can direct you to a local running club. They meet regularly to run in groups. Parkrun will always be a safe space for all runners.”

Taking to Facebook, a spokesperson for Carrickfergus parkrun explained: “As runners, we were heartbroken to hear of the terrible tragedy that unfolded on the banks of the canal in Tullamore. A beautiful young woman with the world at her feet who simply went for a run.

“We have no words that could be of any comfort to her poor family, but as a mark of respect for Ashling Murphy we will observe a minute’s silence at the start of this week’s event to remember a beautiful young runner gone too soon.

“Everyone should be safe to go anywhere, to go for a run. Rest in peace, Ashling.”