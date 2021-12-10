East Antrim band’s festive song to support NI Children’s Hospice

The band is encouraging the community to join in and support this worthy cause by downloading their upbeat, feel good Christmas-inspired single, Christmas Trees.

After over 20 years of playing in noisy alternative rock bands (Throat, Element); writing a festive traditional Christmas song was not the obvious next step for members of the Northern Irish quartet.

Inspiration struck and the foursome had to bury their old alternative 90s influences and temporarily exchange them for Holiday Legends such as The Pogues, Wizzard and the Ratpack.

Artwork for the new single.

Band member Mike Barr, said: “Frustrated at overproduced poppy Christmas offerings from the past decade we just figured enough was enough. As children of the 1980s and 1990s we wanted to pay homage to the greats such as Slade, Wizzard, The Pogues etc, whilst keeping an element of our alternative and punk influence in the mix.

“It may be a little rougher around the edges than your stereotypical over-polished X-factor Christmas ballad but it’s got heart, soul and a festive dash of rock ‘n’ roll!”

Christmas Trees can be downloaded via bandcamp.com to support the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

For information about the band, check out The Deadlifts Facebook page.