East Antrim Boys’ Brigade Battalion to mark Queen’s Jubilee

The East Antrim BB heritage museum will return to the De Courcy Centre in the town to mark the Platinum Jubilee and 70 years as Patron of The Boys’ Brigade.

The exhibition will open to the public on Wednesday, June 1 and will run at the Antrim Street venue until Friday, June 24 as follows; Tuesday to Friday 10am until noon and 2pm-4pm and 10am-noon on a Saturday.

Drew Buchanan MBE, Chairman of East Antrim Battalion Heritage Society said: “We are delighted to be able to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and 70 years as Patron to The Boys’ Brigade.”

De Courcy Centre. (Pic by Google).

Residents will be able to see Boys’ Brigade memorabilia and a special display marking the Jubilee as well as a series of photographs of Her Majesty at BB events.

Mr Buchanan added: “The Queen is a remarkable lady and we are simply happy to be able to show case some of the photographs of The Queen at different events throughout her patronage. I want to thank Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for their continued support for our museum.”