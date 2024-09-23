The occasion was celebrated at Magheramorne Presbyterian Church with attendees from throughout East Antrim including Cairncastle, Larne, Whitehead, Carrickfergus, Newtownabbey, and Templepatrick, along with visitors from Scotland.

Gillian chose ‘Run the race with Jesus’ as her theme, relating in her inaugural address how she had been a keen runner and had completed over 100 parkruns for charity.

While she had to give up running for health reasons, the gathering heard, she now takes part in para powerlifting.

Gillian recounted how she had initially come to be a leader in Magheramorne CE and, later, a member of the East Antrim CE Executive. “[This] is a special night for me because I would never have believed that I would be standing here, but God had other plans,” she added.

Anne Acheson, outgoing President, in her closing remarks spoke of how pleased she was to be back in Magheramorne, having been there previously at a CE Sunday. As she installed Gillian in the Presidency, she wished her all the best and prayed that God would richly bless her.

1 . New President installed Gillian with her mum, Senga Craig and twin sister, Margaret Sutherland. Photo: Kenneth Sutherland

2 . New President installed East Antrim CE’s new President, Gillian Craig with her family - Dad and Mum, back left; her twin sister, Margaret with husband Kenneth, second row: her brother and sister in law, back row together with her nephew and nieces. Photo: Kenneth Sutherland

3 . New President installed Anna Craig, niece of the new President, going to read the first Lesson. Photo: Kenneth Sutherland