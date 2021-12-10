East Antrim clubs remember Jerry Thompson

Jerry Thompson.

The popular 24-year-old footballer, who played for a number of clubs in his career, passed away on December 10 2019.

Mr Thompson was a Carrick Rangers player at the time of his sudden death.

Paying tribute, a spokesperson for the Taylors Avenue side took to social media today (Friday) to simply post: “#JT21” alongside heart emojis in the colours of the club’s kits, orange and black.

Jerry also played for two seasons at Carrick’s east Antrim neighbours, Larne FC.

Posting on Twitter, a spokesperson for the Inver Park club said: “Two years on from his passing, we pause to remember our friend and former player, Jerry Thompson.”