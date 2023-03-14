East Antrim sea swimming enthusiasts have marked the first anniversary of their group with a celebration dip at Ballygally.

Extern Embrace is made up of volunteers and keen outdoor swimmers who promote the benefits – both physical and mental – of cold-water therapy through dipping and swimming at well-known spots including Gleno waterfall and Ballygally beach.

Set up last year with the support of Extern – a charity which runs mental health projects and community champion-led programmes in Larne and Carrickfergus – the group has grown to include 55 members from a range of age groups and backgrounds.

They gathered at Ballygally on Sunday (March 12) to mark their milestone with a dipping session and other celebration activities, including a talk from John Anderson from RNLI Newcastle, who is also a keen open water swimmer; pebble painting and craft-making.

Extern Embrace members enjoyed a special ‘celebration dip’ at Ballygally.

Jacque Craig set up the group in March 2022 with the support of Extern’s Communities in Transition programme, under the guidance of Chris Millar from Streamlined OpenWater Swim Coaching, and with the help of six friends who were keen open water swimmers.

Strong Community

She said: “We started the group as a meet-up to help people experience the benefits of cold water therapy through cold water immersion. Embrace has since grown into a strong community of like-minded people with daily dips, a monthly book club, a weekly knit and natter group, and being able to take in different scenery through organised dips in various locations.

"The group has been a real lifeline for many people, especially following the isolation many of us felt during the Covid lockdowns.

A cake to mark the group's first anniversary.

“Since we founded Embrace, all of our members have seen physical and mental health benefits, including improved fitness, pain reduction, and reduced levels of anxiety/depression. Not only that, it has helped people to make new friends and feel less isolated, which is a great boost to their confidence and rewarding for us.”

The group are keen to welcome new members of any age or ability. Sessions take place daily and at weekends, depending on the safety of conditions.

Jacque added: “Embrace champions are not only trained in a number of water safety courses, but are also trained in supporting emotional well-being and have the confidence to recognise signs and symptoms of common mental health issues.”