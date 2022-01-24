East Antrim DJ calls for Government support

Today (Monday) with the support of Free The Night, creative individuals from across Northern Ireland are calling on the Government to take action.

Independent creatives and freelancers who work in the evening and night time economy across the province are being left behind with no financial support in place and are very unlikely to get any help before the Northern Ireland election rest period (Purdah) which starts on March 28.

Many creatives and other self-employed workers, now also facing tax return deadlines, increasing inflation and energy bill hikes, find themselves in dire financial situations.

Creative individuals in Northern Ireland are calling on the Government to take action.

These individuals face a financial emergency furthering the challenges faced over the past two years.

In discussions with those affected, one individual told Free The Night he now faces the very real and distressing possibility of having to sell his home.

Holly Lester (Co-Founder Free The Night), said: “We are extremely disappointed with the Government’s lack of engagement on this issue, which is affecting many individuals from our creative night time sector.

“A full Covid recovery plan and support for the previous lockdown must be discussed immediately. It is critical that action is taken before the government breaks for the election at the end of March.”

Robbie Nelson DJ (Agnelli & Nelson), explained: “I remember a time when I could play four gigs in one night. I have only played four in the last two years.

“Everything else I had booked in was cancelled due to the uncertainty and no one was willing to take the risk with the possibility that things might be closed at the last minute.

“We got the biggest and worst shock of all when, without warning, on December 23, my right to earn money was stopped with no financial backing. I have put my whole life into music and it is really sad that my life’s work has just been switched off.”

Free The Night and creative individuals are now asking those who also work within the sector - including but not limited to venue owners, promoters, DJs, taxi drivers, security workers, AV technicians, hospitality workers - and those who use the night time economy - pub goers, club goers, theatre goers, evening workers, and many more - to use their voice and write to their MLAs to highlight the issue.