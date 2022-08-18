East Antrim friends take on Kilimanjaro for Alzheimer’s Society

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenarm men Matthew Morrow, Simon McClure and Martin McClure took on the epic effort in Tanzania alongside Nathan Calderwood from Broughshane and Chris Craig from Carrickfergus to support the work of the Alzheimer’s Society Northern Ireland.

Ahead of their return home on Saturday, Matthew (37) spoke to the Larne Times about the inspiration behind the charity initiative.

He said: “We were all individually impacted by this disease within our families and it took hold of loved ones. We wanted to raise funds to help the work being done in making a breakthrough to find a cure for Alzheimer’s.

Matthew Morrow, Simon McClure, Martin McClure, Nathan Calderwood and Chris Craig completed the charity effort.

“Kilimanjaro is the largest free standing mountain in the world. We decided this would be a very tough challenge, but still achievable for all five of us to reach the summit.”

This month’s challenge is not the first time members of the group had completed gruelling climbs for worthy causes.

Previously, Simon hiked Machu Picchu for charity and Matthew completed the 4.5 peak challenge for charity. This effort included Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, Snowdonia, Slieve Donard and Slemish.

Ahead of the East African hike, the five friends conducted a heavy training schedule, including hiking within the United Kingdom’s mountain ranges such as the Mournes and Ben Nevis. There was also a lot of cardio to prepare the men for a very demanding summit day.

Thanking everyone who has backed their fundraising effort, the Openreach engineer added: “We would like to thank everyone who has supported us and so kindly donated to the charity.

“We have currently raised over £15,000. This event also helped raise awareness for people and families currently suffering with Alzheimer’s.”

An online fundraising page has been set up to collect money for the worthy cause.

Over £15,200 has been raised at the time of going to print.