An East Antrim native is taking on the challenge of running almost 100 miles in aid of the suicide prevention charity, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

Jonny Gilpin will be running four miles, every four hours, for four days in aid of CALM.

Jonny Gilpin, who is originally from Islandmagee but now lives in Edinburgh, will run four miles every four hours for four days – a whopping total of 96 miles.

The challenge begins next Wednesday, April 26, with Jonny hoping to raise as much as possible for the very worthy cause.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is not the first time that the 26-year-old has put his best foot forward for charity.

Jonny Gilpin.

Last year, he set out to run four miles, every four hours for two days – a venture known as the David Goggins challenge after the ultramarathon runner who created it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in 2021, Jonny also completed the Edinburgh Marathon during lockdown.

Both of the physical feats raised a combined total of £3600 for Islandmagee-based cancer charity, Hope House.

“I wanted to support Hope House as it’s a local family who run it and a local charity,” said Jonny. “This year, I’m taking the David Goggins challenge and doubling it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Explaining the motivation behind his support of the CALM initiative, he added: “I have family and friends who have struggled with mental ill health and suicide. [CALM] is a really good cause that does amazing work.”

On their website, Campaign Against Living Miserably highlights how 125 lives are lost every week to suicide, with 75 percent of all UK suicides being male.

“Whether you’ve been bereaved by suicide, or you’ve found yourself in a difficult space, we’re here to support,” the charity said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We do it by provoking conversation, running life-saving services, and bringing people together so they reject living miserably, get help when they need it and don’t die by suicide.

"From advice on our site, through to free, confidential chats with our helpline staff, online or on the phone, we’re here for whoever needs us, every day. No matter what.

"£8 is enough to fund one potentially life-saving call."

You can donate to Jonny’s fundraiser here.

Advertisement

Advertisement