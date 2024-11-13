Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Antrim Martial Arts is seeking the local community’s help in supporting this year’s Cash for Kids Mission Christmas campaign.

The Larne-based martial arts school is asking for donations of new and unwrapped presents, which can be dropped off at their premises at 11a Murrayfield Shopping Centre, 69 Point Street.

Any donations will then be transferred to the Mission Christmas HQ to help bring Santa to thousands of children this festive season.

EAMA has set up an online fundraising page to further support the campaign at https://www.cashforkidsgive.co.uk/campaign/mission-christmas-2024-fundraising-northern-ireland/fundraisers/east-antrim-martial-arts-cic/

East Antrim Martial Arts is seeking the local community’s help as it supports the Cash for Kids Mission Christmas campaign. Photo: East Antrim Martial Arts

“Most of us will be waking up on Christmas morning, opening presents and celebrating with family and friends,” a post on EAMA’s Facebook page read. “Unfortunately this is not the case for thousands of children as they live in poverty. Many are at risk of waking up without presents this year and we want to help make a change by partnering up with Mission Christmas.”

East Antrim Martial Arts will also be running a further Cash for Kids fundraiser and fun day at their Murrayfield premises on December 8.

The event will be based around sumo wrestling and will be open for all to come and spectate.

About East Antrim Martial Arts

Having officially opened in April 2024, EAMA has grown to over 20 members in its youth and adult teams, and offers a range of classes starting from ages five and up.

The school has created multiple Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) champions since launching. Head coach Chris Gawn, who is a brown belt in BJJ and a black belt in Judo, has been training for almost 10 years under Justin McGibbon of Defiant Martial Arts, Mallusk.