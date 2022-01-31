East Antrim punk band gearing up for release of second single

Cavalier Attitude, made up of friends Daniel Graham (28), Thomas Duff-McKenzie (22), Chris Jones (25) and Jordan McMurray, will be releasing their second single ‘Off Balance’ on Friday, February 11.

The band, originally formed as a three-piece in 2020, features Jordanstown man Daniel on lead vocals and bass guitar, Thomas from Carrickfergus on drums and Greenisland resident Chris on guitar, with recent addition Jordan on backing vocals and guitar.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The song follows their first release ‘Oh Wow’ last August, which received a good reception and saw the band feature in BBC Radio Ulster presenter Rigsy’s top 50 list of new music for 2021.

Cavalier Attitude. (Pic Mollie McKay).

Speaking to this newspaper, Daniel said: “The song draws on real life experiences I had in a previous band, how things can play on your mind and getting lost in that train of thought.

“It was finalised in September 2021 and then recorded in October. Me and Chris were in the car and we heard a couple of bands we like, Blink 182 and Yellowcard. Listening to Blink 182 ‘I Miss You’ and hearing the piano and we thought ‘wouldn’t it be great to have a song with piano like this?’

“We’ve been able to do that, but still making it sound like our own sound. People who have heard it say it sounds like something from circa 2003 and we’ve hit the nail on the head.

“It was recorded at Halfbap Studios in Belfast with Graham Davidson as producer. We loved the work he did with us for our first single.”

Detailing how the band now has a fourth member, Daniel added: “Jordan has been playing since 2013/14 and we’ve known him for a good while. He adds another dimension to what we’re doing.

“Chris will play the piano and lead guitar, while our drummer Thomas designed the artwork for the cover. He surprised us all by getting the name of the song tattooed on his leg and that will feature on the cover.”

Looking ahead to the further easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, Daniel said: “We performed in Belfast in December and we’re arranging shows at venues across the island.”

The song will be available on streaming sites including Amazon and Apple.