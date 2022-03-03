East Antrim residents mark World Book Day

Through World Book Day, every child in east Antrim will be given a £1 book token, which they can take to a bookshop or supermarket to get their free World Book Day book.

World Book Day has been changing children’s lives by encouraging a love of books and reading for 25 years.

Reading for pleasure makes an enormous impact on a child’s future – whether that’s their educational success, well-being or mental health. World Book Day wants to see more children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, with the life-long habit of reading for pleasure that will improve their life chances.

Translink will surprise young passengers onboard selected services to celebrate World Book Day.

East Antrim DUP MP Sammy Wilson has praised the initiative in its 25th anniversary year.

Mr Wilson said: “It is a pleasure to support World Book Day in its 25th year. It is so important that every child and young adult in East Antrim has the opportunity to have a book of their own that they have chosen for themselves – and I am delighted to celebrate my own love of reading through the World Book Day campaign.”

Meanwhile, Translink will surprise young passengers onboard selected services today to celebrate World Book Day. The activity is part of Translink’s ‘Novel Journeys’ monthly book club and will see members of the public treated to a free children’s book with titles including ‘The Wizard and Me’ and ‘The Last Word’.

Translink will celebrate the day ‘Wonka’ style by hiding two special tickets amongst the free books it is giving away to young passengers. The lucky winners will receive a £25 voucher for No Alibis bookshop.

Those who receive a book can share their find on social media using the hashtag #NovelJourneys. To find out more about the Novel Journeys Book Club visit https://www.instagram.com/translinkni/