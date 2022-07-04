East Antrim teacher commissioned to decorate Elmer elephant

The effort, in aid of the Northern Ireland Hospice, features 30 uniquely decorated Elmer Elephants around the city.

The pieces of artwork will be on display until August 31, before being auctioned to raise funds for the worthy cause.

Julie, who teaches at Islandmagee Primary School, designed an elephant (Elmer in Northern Ireland) situated close to the Salmon of Knowledge sculpture on Donegall Quay.

Julie pictured with the Elmer she decorated.

Commenting on the initiative, Julie said: “Elmer headquarters is situated on the first floor of Castle Court where The Entertainer used to be. You can get your map for the trail at this location. It is a great day out for children and adults alike.

“If you get a chance, pop by and get a picture with my Elmer and post it to my JL Art and Design Works Facebook page.”