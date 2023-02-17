Residents will be able to vote on social media for the name of a new female giraffe at Belfast Zoo.

The birth of the Antrim Road facility’s 40th endangered Rothschild's giraffe was announced earlier this month.

Members of the public are now being asked to have their say on the zoo’s Facebook page and vote for the name of the new giraffe.

East Antrim is well represented on the shortlist with Ballycarry and Ballymullock featuring alongside Ballylinney in the Ballyclare area also being included.

Residents are being asked to vote for the giraffe's name. (Belfast Zoo).

A spokesperson for the zoological gardens said: “It is tradition at Belfast Zoo to name giraffes after places beginning with ‘Bally’ and a shortlist of six names has been drawn up by zoo staff.

"To vote, simply like this post and comment below with your favourite name. The names you can choose between are Ballyreagh, Ballysally, Ballycarry, Ballyskeagh. Ballylinney and Ballymullock.

