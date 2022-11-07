Larne’s Remembrance Sunday (November 13) parade will leave from outside the Royal British Legion premises at 10.40am with councillors joining at the Garden of Remembrance. A service will be held at the War Memorial at 10.55am and at St Cedma's Church at 11.30 am.

In Carrickfergus, the parade will leave from the Castle Car Park at 10.25am for a 11.00am service at the War Memorial.

Village communities will pay tribute as follows:

The fallen will be remembered at Larne War Memorial this Sunday (November 13).

Whitehead’s Remembrance service will be held at the War Memorial at 10.45am on Sunday;

Glynn’s parade will depart from Glenvale Park at 2.45 pm on Sunday for a service at the War Memorial at 3.00pm and then to St John's Parish Church.

On Friday (November 11), Ballycarry’s parade will form at the War Memorial at 6.50pm with a service at 7.00pm.

Meanwhile, the Royal British Legion’s Northern Ireland Festival of Remembrance was held on Saturday (November 5) at Belfast Waterfront.

The combined voices of Grosvenor Chorale and Carrickfergus Grammar choirs were heard at the Belfast venue.

The 1,500 strong audience was treated to performances from Carrickfergus soprano Susan Shepherd, the combined voices of Grosvenor Chorale and Carrickfergus Grammar choirs and the Northern Ireland Military Wives Choir. Military accompaniment was provided by the The Band of The Royal Irish Regiment and The Bugles, Pipes and Drums of the 2nd Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment.

The programme featured songs from the musicals Oklahoma and Les Misérables, and the Rod Stewart hit ‘Sailing’, which many associate with the Falklands war, with the festival acknowledging the 40th anniversary of the conflict.

Philip Morrison, Northern Ireland district president, said: “The Royal British Legion provides a lifeline for serving personnel, veterans and their families, supporting them in the face of hardships, injuries and bereavements. From the children of serving personnel to the oldest veterans and everyone in between the Royal British Legion is there for the Armed Forces community, every step of the way.

"I felt the festival programme represented that perfectly; the musical programme highlighted the hope for the future, whilst the moving Service of Remembrance provided an opportunity for reflection on the sacrifices of many.”

