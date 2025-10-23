With the clocks set to go back this weekend, a County Antrim athletics club is keen to promote the message that everyone should feel safe when exercising outside.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, October 28, East Coast Athletic Club will host a ‘Let’s Lift the Curfew’ run, which aims to highlight the unwanted curfew many women feel during the darker nights, when safety concerns limit freedom to get active outdoors.

In a social media post, the club wrote: “The winter months shouldn't impact anyone's desire to go outside to exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All year round, we're always here to help you. Our club meet (in Larne) every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, with additional support in our members-only group. We deliver sessions for all abilities, from performance based athletes, to runners and newcomers."

On Tuesday, October 28, East Coast Athletic Club will host a ‘Let’s Lift the Curfew’ run, which aims to highlight the unwanted curfew many women feel during the darker nights, when safety concerns limit freedom to get active outdoors. Photo: Sport England

The club is inviting anyone, male or female, to join their October 28 run free of charge.

"We will use a regular club route and you'll be supported by experienced coaches and qualified running leaders,” the post added.

“The run will start at 6.55pm from Larne Community Garden (behind the Leisure Centre); all you need is a pair of trainers and bright clothing or lights. The run will be short, with the option of extending it if anyone wants some additional distance.

“Why not come along and join us?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further information is available at https://www.facebook.com/EastCoastAthleticClub/.

‘Let’s Lift the Curfew’ is an initiative created and spearheaded by Sport England’s ‘This Girl Can’ campaign, which highlights women’s stories and concerns around getting active outdoors in the darker months.

'This Girl Can' has also called on wider society to acknowledge their role in making getting active outdoors safer for women.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.