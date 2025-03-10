East Coast Sketchers to debut group exhibition at The Gallery, Whitehead
Comprised of artists from different backgrounds, each with their own unique approach to painting, the collective was formed in June 2023 with a shared passion for making the arts more accessible and inclusive.
The group has since grown to over 250 members, with a focus on supporting each other’s artistic journeys, encouraging newcomers and seasoned artists alike to experiment, learn, and grow together.
“This exhibition is about more than just displaying our work – it’s about inspiring others to get involved in the arts, no matter their experience level,” says Linzi Conway, group founder.
“We believe in learning from each other, pushing creative boundaries, and building a supportive space where everyone feels encouraged to explore their artistic voice.”
Visitors to the exhibition, which will feature the work of 14 artists, can expect a dynamic and varied display of works.
They will include expressive landscapes, seascapes, local landmarks and experimental mixed media.
The show will highlight the power of artistic diversity, with the aim of demonstrating that there is no single way to create or experience art.
The exhibition will take place at The Gallery Whitehead from April 1-30, 2025, with an opening reception on Saturday, April 5 at 6pm.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists, discuss their creative processes, and learn more about how they can get involved in the collective.
For more information about the exhibition or to learn how to join the collective, contact Linzi Conway.