Artist collective East Coast Sketchers will be celebrating creativity and community with their first group exhibition this April.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comprised of artists from different backgrounds, each with their own unique approach to painting, the collective was formed in June 2023 with a shared passion for making the arts more accessible and inclusive.

The group has since grown to over 250 members, with a focus on supporting each other’s artistic journeys, encouraging newcomers and seasoned artists alike to experiment, learn, and grow together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This exhibition is about more than just displaying our work – it’s about inspiring others to get involved in the arts, no matter their experience level,” says Linzi Conway, group founder.

The East Coast Sketchers exhibition will include work by (clockwise from top left) Jennifer Mullan, Sonia Nelson, Emma Brown, Murray McDowell, and Linzi Conway.

“We believe in learning from each other, pushing creative boundaries, and building a supportive space where everyone feels encouraged to explore their artistic voice.”

Visitors to the exhibition, which will feature the work of 14 artists, can expect a dynamic and varied display of works.

They will include expressive landscapes, seascapes, local landmarks and experimental mixed media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will highlight the power of artistic diversity, with the aim of demonstrating that there is no single way to create or experience art.

The exhibition will take place at The Gallery Whitehead from April 1-30, 2025, with an opening reception on Saturday, April 5 at 6pm.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists, discuss their creative processes, and learn more about how they can get involved in the collective.

For more information about the exhibition or to learn how to join the collective, contact Linzi Conway.