East Derry Sinn Fein MLA Archibald condemns Coleraine disorder
Bus routes were suspended and rail services disrupted as burning bins were placed on train tracks by individuals during the disturbances on Wednesday, June 11.
“The violence and disruption witnessed in Coleraine is completely unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms,” the MLA said.
“The reckless actions of these individuals who are determined to sow division have disrupted families and workers. This is not protesting this is thuggery and vandalism that puts people in danger.
“This is the destruction of public property and denying people access to essential services. Those responsible should be held fully accountable.
“I continue to be in contact with the PSNI and I urge anyone who feels unsafe, or who has experienced abuse or hate, to report it to the police immediately. “Our community deserve better than this.”