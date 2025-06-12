East Derry Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald, has condemned the violence and disruption in Coleraine which disrupted bus and rail services in the town.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bus routes were suspended and rail services disrupted as burning bins were placed on train tracks by individuals during the disturbances on Wednesday, June 11.

“The violence and disruption witnessed in Coleraine is completely unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms,” the MLA said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reckless actions of these individuals who are determined to sow division have disrupted families and workers. This is not protesting this is thuggery and vandalism that puts people in danger.

Sinn Féin MLA, Caoimhe Archibald, has condemned the violence and disruption in Coleraine which disrupted bus and rail services in the town. CREDIT NI WORLD

“This is the destruction of public property and denying people access to essential services. Those responsible should be held fully accountable.

“I continue to be in contact with the PSNI and I urge anyone who feels unsafe, or who has experienced abuse or hate, to report it to the police immediately. “Our community deserve better than this.”