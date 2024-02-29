Register
East Londonderry DUP MLA Maurice Bradley has pressed the Finance Minister on future use of the County Hall in Coleraine.
Published 29th Feb 2024, 10:17 GMT
Addressing the Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald, during Tuesday’s Question Time at Stormont, Bradley asked whether a building survey had ever been carried out on the Castlerock Road site.

The Minister committed to writing back to MLA Bradley on the issue.

Mr Bradley said: “County Hall in Coleraine is underutilised, so too is Jubilee House in Ballykelly. Both of these buildings are costing taxpayers money. County Hall has capacity for around 700 people, but only a fraction is being used.

DUP MLA Maurice Bradley has pressed the Finance Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA on future use of the County Hall in Coleraine. Credit NI WorldDUP MLA Maurice Bradley has pressed the Finance Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA on future use of the County Hall in Coleraine. Credit NI World
"It is vital that space is maximised for best use and for potential future investment. I have asked if the Minister would look at a partnership approach with Council to provide office space or allow Council to take over the property.

“Hybrid working seems to be the way forward so we must take this on board and make the best use of what we have."

