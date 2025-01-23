Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of Ulster Unionists are to issue an invitation to President Donald Trump to visit the north coast’s golf courses during any future UK visits.

Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman, said: “In congratulating President Trump in taking up his post in the prestigious Oval Office, we will be calling on him to use his influence to promote golfing tourism in our constituency.

“East Londonderry has a very rich history and heritage when it comes to golfing facilities and locations. We should always remember the tremendous kudos which the Royal Portrush Club achieved for East Londonderry when it hosted the prestigious Irish Open Golf Championship, and indeed even more kudos when it hosts the Open in July.

“The golfing successes of Rory McIlroy, Darren Clarke and Graeme McDowell in various Opens as well as the longer term success of our Ulster-born golfers as a whole have given us the opportunity to market the constituency’s golf facilities on a global stage.

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“And we all know about President Trump’s keen interest in the sport, which is why we would like him to include a visit to our East Londonderry constituency as part of any future visit itinerary to the United Kingdom."

The East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association also called on the Stormont Executive to “use the new era of cross-border co-operation to tap into this marketing goldmine and promote East Londonderry golf tourism as a whole, and specifically the fantastic courses which we already have in the constituency.”

Mr Carmichael said: “We also encourage the Executive to strongly consider promoting golf as part of the sporting curriculum in as many primary and secondary schools, further education colleges and universities as possible.

“The successes in past years of our champions have boosted the image of the sport and it is time to maximise that interest for the benefit of our young people.

“The Executive should also be looking at ways in which partnerships between golf clubs and schools and colleges can be developed. This is an important topic we would plan to raise with President Trump should a visit to East Londonderry become a reality,” said Mr Carmichael.