Easter 2023 supermarket opening times in Northern Ireland for Asda, Sainsbury's, M&S, Lidl and Tesco

With many being off work for the extended break and planning to meet up with family and friends, a trip to the shops is likely at some stage whether it is for all the trimmings for Sunday lunch, items for a picnic or just a few necessities.
Supermarket opening times tend to change on bank holidays so it is important to check when your local store is open over the holidays to avoid a wasted trip.
Opening hours for each supermarket will vary over the Easter period but generally supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday.
We’ve put together this guide for the main supermarkets, but as opening times vary depending on location, make sure to check your local branch before travelling.
Tesco
The supermarket has stated their Easter opening hours will vary over the weekend and advises customers to check in-store. The opening times for the Tesco store at the Meadows Shopping Centre in Craigavon over Easter weekend are as follows:
- Good Friday (April 7): 6am – midnight
- Easter Saturday (April 8): 6am – midnight
- Easter Sunday (April 9): closed
- Easter Monday (April 10): 10am – 7pm
To find your nearest Tesco store, use the store locator tool.
Asda
Store opening times may vary due to location and Asda recommends using its store locator to see your supermarket’s opening hours. The Larne Asda opening times over Easter weekend are as follows:
- Good Friday (April 7): 7am – 10pm
- Easter Saturday (April 8): 7am – 10pm
- Easter Sunday (April 9): closed
- Easter Monday (April 10): 7am – 8pm
Sainsbury’s
Store opening times will vary due to location but the Coleraine Sainsbury’s opening times over Easter are:
- Good Friday (April 7): 8am – 10pm
- Easter Saturday (April 8): 8am – 10pm
- Easter Sunday (April 9): closed
- Easter Monday (April 10): 8am – 8pm
Use the Sainsbury’s locator tool to find a store near you.
Lidl
- Good Friday (April 7): 8am – 10pm
- Easter Saturday (April 8): 8am – 10pm
- Easter Sunday (April 9): closed
- Easter Monday (April 10): 9am – 9pm
To find your local store, use the Lidl locator tool.
M&S
Opening times for M&S food halls may vary, so check the store locator for local details. The Easter opening hours for the store at Glenmount Road, Newtownabbey are:
- Good Friday (April 7): 8am – 10pm
- Easter Saturday (April 8): 8am – 10pm
- Easter Sunday (April 9): closed
- Easter Monday (April 10): 8am – 10pm