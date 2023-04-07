Register
Easter 2023 supermarket opening times in Northern Ireland for Asda, Sainsbury's, M&S, Lidl and Tesco

Easter is here and although it’s a holiday weekend, many people will still need to head to the supermarket for essentials and possibly even last minute Easter eggs.

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Apr 2023, 09:08 BST

With many being off work for the extended break and planning to meet up with family and friends, a trip to the shops is likely at some stage whether it is for all the trimmings for Sunday lunch, items for a picnic or just a few necessities.

Supermarket opening times tend to change on bank holidays so it is important to check when your local store is open over the holidays to avoid a wasted trip.

Opening hours for each supermarket will vary over the Easter period but generally supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Opening hours of your favourite supermarket may be changing over Easter.

We’ve put together this guide for the main supermarkets, but as opening times vary depending on location, make sure to check your local branch before travelling.

Tesco

The supermarket has stated their Easter opening hours will vary over the weekend and advises customers to check in-store. The opening times for the Tesco store at the Meadows Shopping Centre in Craigavon over Easter weekend are as follows:

  • Good Friday (April 7): 6am – midnight
  • Easter Saturday (April 8): 6am – midnight
  • Easter Sunday (April 9): closed
  • Easter Monday (April 10): 10am – 7pm

To find your nearest Tesco store, use the store locator tool.

Asda

Store opening times may vary due to location and Asda recommends using its store locator to see your supermarket’s opening hours. The Larne Asda opening times over Easter weekend are as follows:

  • Good Friday (April 7): 7am – 10pm
  • Easter Saturday (April 8): 7am – 10pm
  • Easter Sunday (April 9): closed
  • Easter Monday (April 10): 7am – 8pm

Sainsbury’s

Store opening times will vary due to location but the Coleraine Sainsbury’s opening times over Easter are:

  • Good Friday (April 7): 8am – 10pm
  • Easter Saturday (April 8): 8am – 10pm
  • Easter Sunday (April 9): closed
  • Easter Monday (April 10): 8am – 8pm

Use the Sainsbury’s locator tool to find a store near you.

Lidl

  • Good Friday (April 7): 8am – 10pm
  • Easter Saturday (April 8): 8am – 10pm
  • Easter Sunday (April 9): closed
  • Easter Monday (April 10): 9am – 9pm

To find your local store, use the Lidl locator tool.

M&S

Opening times for M&S food halls may vary, so check the store locator for local details. The Easter opening hours for the store at Glenmount Road, Newtownabbey are:

  • Good Friday (April 7): 8am – 10pm
  • Easter Saturday (April 8): 8am – 10pm
  • Easter Sunday (April 9): closed
  • Easter Monday (April 10): 8am – 10pm
