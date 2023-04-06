Register
Easter 2023: when will bins be emptied and parks and facilities open in Portadown, Lurgan and Craigavon?

Details have been announced of bin collection changes and opening times of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council services and facilities throughout the Easter holiday weekend.

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:34 BST

Bins will be collected as normal on Friday, April 7 and Tuesday, April 11. Those due to be collected on Monday, April 10 will be lifted on Saturday, April 8.

The recycling centres at New Line, Lurgan and Fairgreen, Portadown will be open on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 but closed on Monday, April 10 and Tuesday, April 11.

South Lake Leisure Centre will be open on Friday, April 7 from 9am – 5pm; Saturday, April 8 from 8am – 7pm and closed on Sunday, April 9 and Monday, April 10. It will be open again on Tuesday, April 11 from 9am – 5pm.

There is a change to some bin collection dates over Easter.There is a change to some bin collection dates over Easter.
Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre will be open from Friday, April 7 to Tuesday, April 11 from 9am to 5pm.

Kinnego Marina Office will be open from Friday, April 7 to Tuesday, April 11 from 9am to 5pm.

Oxford Island and Kinnego Marina site will be open from Friday, April 7 to Tuesday, April 11 from 8am to 9pm.

Lough Neagh Discovery Centre will be open from Friday, April 7 to Tuesday, April 11 from 10am to 5pm. The cafe will be open on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 from 10am to 4pm.

Tannaghmore Farm will be open on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 from 10am to 7pm and from Sunday, April 9 to Tuesday, April 11 from 10am to 7.30pm.

Public parks will be open from Friday, April 7 to Tuesday, April 11 from 7am to 9pm. The public have been advised that toilet facilities in the parks will be limited throughout the holiday period.

Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre will be closed on Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10 and Tuesday, April 11.

Town halls, community centres and Brownlow Community Hub will be closed from Friday, April 7 to Tuesday, April 11 inclusive except for bookings that have been confirmed in advance.

For further information go to armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk

