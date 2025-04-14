Easter arrangements for bin collections and facilities in Cookstown, Magherafelt and Dungannon
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
All bin collections in Mid Ulster District Council area will take place as normal on Easter Monday, April 21 and Tuesday, 22. The council is reminding householders to leave their bins at the kerbside by 7.30am.
All recycling centres will be closed on Monday. They will open as normal on Tuesday.
Council offices will be closed on Easter Monday and Tuesday.
All leisure centres and sports arenas will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 20 and Easter Monday. They will open as normal on Tuesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.