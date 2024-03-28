Easter arrangements for bin collections and leisure centres around Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council have given advice on Easter arrangements for leisure centre opening hours and the all-important bin collection times.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Mar 2024, 11:35 GMT
Bin collections will take place as normal on Good Friday (March 29), Easter Monday (April 1) and Easter Tuesday (April 2) all over the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

Council have also advised that household recycling centres will be open as normal over the Easter holiday period.

Coleraine Leisure Centre, the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre in Ballymoney, the Roe Valley Leisure Centre in Limavady and Dungiven Sports Centre will be closed on Easter Sunday (March 31) and Easter Monday (April 1) and will be open from 10am – 5pm on Easter Tuesday (April 2).

Information on Easter arrangements for bin collections. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens CouncilInformation on Easter arrangements for bin collections. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council
Information on Easter arrangements for bin collections. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

All four leisure centres will then return to normal opening hours on Wednesday, April 3.

For further information on Easter arrangements, check out the Council’s Facebook page or log onto their website www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk

