Over Easter, the times you can sell alcohol on licensed premises in Northern Ireland are now the same as the rest of the year.

Prior to 2022, there were some additional licensing hours restrictions over the Easter period.

Licensed premises include businesses such as bars, restaurants, hotels and theatres which hold a licence to sell alcohol or ‘liquor licence’.

A pint of Guinness

Alcohol may normally be sold from 11:30 to 23:00, or on Sundays from 12:30 to 22:00.

Some licensed premises have a ‘late licence’ that normally allows them to sell alcohol as late as 1am or with further additional permitted hours until 2am, instead of the usual limit of 11pm.

This year for the first time the Easter licensing hours have been changed.

The new laws permit licensed premises to sell alcohol at the following times:

Good Friday - Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30 - 11pm, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 1am or with further additional permitted hours until 2am.

Off-licences may sell alcohol 8am to 11pm.

Easter Saturday - Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30 - 11pm and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 1am or with further additional permitted hours until 2am.

Off-licences may sell alcohol from 8am to 11pm.

Easter Sunday – Licensed premises may sell alcohol 12:30 - 11pm. Those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 1am or with further additional permitted hours until 2am.

Off-licences may sell alcohol 10am to 10pm.

Easter Monday and Tuesday- Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30 - 11pm. Those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 1am or with further additional permitted hours until 2am.

Off-licences may sell alcohol 8am to 11pm.

