Easter closures for library branches in Northern Ireland
All public libraries in Northern Ireland will be closed on Easter Monday, April 21 and Easter Tuesday, April 22, Libraries NI has said.
Mobile libraries will also not be on the road on these dates.
"The Out of Hours Service will be closed from Saturday, April 19 until Tuesday, April 22 inclusive, reopening on Wednesday, April 23 in appropriate libraries,” a social media post by Libraries NI read.
"Remember that members can use our e-Services for free during this period.”
