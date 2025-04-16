EASTER HOLIDAYS: Advice on bin collections around Causeway Coast and Glens Council
Causeway Coast and Glens Council has issued advice regarding bin collections over the Easter holidays.
Bins in the Borough will be collected as normal on Good Friday (April 18), Easter Monday (April 21) and Easter Tuesday (April 22).
Householders and businesses are reminded to present their bin no later than 7am on day of collection.
Household Recycling Centres will be open as normal over the Easter holidays.
