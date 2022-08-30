Ebony and Jenni live together in perfect harmony

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six-year-old miniature poodle Ebony was adopted by Jenni from Dogs Trust’s Ballymena Rehoming Centre in March this year.

Recently retired, Jenni was looking for a canine companion and chose to rehome from the charity as she wanted to have the support and guidance from staff that comes with rehoming a rescue dog through Dogs Trust.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Ballymena didn’t know much about Ebony’s past but found her to be a shy girl that didn’t appear to have been well socialised. However, Jenni, from the Causeway Coast, fell for Ebony the moment they met.

jenni and Ebony enjoy sunset together

Jenni said: “Ebony wasn’t in Dogs Trust kennels very long, so the team didn’t get the chance to do much training with her before I took her home. Once she settled in, it soon became apparent she was full of excitable joy. She jumped about a lot and on walks would approach every person and dog she met. She was always being friendly but also rather chaotic. She didn’t walk well on the lead and she didn’t understand commands like sit or stay.

“I decided to sign Ebony up for Dogs Trust Dog School to learn some basic training. The classes offered a personal approach as well as having access to training advice on the online hub. This was available at any time and included a recap of training when struggling with a behaviour.

“I couldn’t have been prouder when Ebony successfully graduated from Dog School and I cannot recommend the training highly enough. Both myself and Ebony have reaped the benefits. Ebony is fast learning how to be the playful, active, interactive and happy dog she was born to be.”

Dog School Coach, Dawn Lee said: “It was a pleasure having Jenni and Ebony in class. They both worked so hard at learning those important skills needed for everyday life. It was so lovely to see them progress and to witness their fantastic bond.”

Ebony

Since 2016, Dogs Trust Dog School staff have delivered training classes throughout the UK with 15 regular classes across Northern Ireland. Last year over 600 classes were delivered in Northern Ireland with over 2,000 dogs and their owners attending.

The classes offer expert advice and practical training to help owner and pet understand each other better. The group classes are small in size, with a maximum of six dogs, offering a tailored approach.

Reward-based training is used to encourage positive behaviours. You will leave the class with a better understanding of your dog and with an increased knowledge which will help to prevent future behavioural problems from arising. Dog School aims to ensure that every participant receives the support and resources they need for a happy life with their dog during the classes and beyond.

The four-week courses cost £65, and are available for puppies, adolescent and adult dogs, with each class packed with 50 minutes of reward-based training and practical exercises.

As well as the personal approach at classes, owners have access to an online hub which is there for support and guidance throughout the training course and beyond.

Dog School classes in Northern Ireland take place on:

Monday morning at Dogs Trust Ballymena, 60 Teeshan Road, Ballymena, BT43 5PN

Tuesday evening at Rathmore Young Farmers Hall, Rathmore Road, Antrim, BT41 2QR

Wednesday evening at Magherafelt Parish Centre, 24 King Street, Magherafelt, BT45 6AR

Thursday evening at Dr John McKelvey Community Centre, 22 Kilmakevit Drive, Cullybackey, Ballymena, BT42 1NQ

Saturday morning at Eglinton Community Hall, 40 Main Street, Londonderry, BT47 3AD

To find our more and to book your Dog School Training Class click: Dog Training Classes, Courses & Help | Dog school | Dogs Trust