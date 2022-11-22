Final preparations are being made ahead of the opening of Ballyclare's Eco Christmas Market in Ballyclare Town Hall on Saturday, November 26.

Organised by local environmental group, the County Antrim Countryside Custodians, this unique Eco Market will be packed full of brilliant ideas to help make Christmas extra special this year and a little kinder to the environment too.

The County Antrim Countryside Custodians supports local communities through school initiatives and recycling programmes and arranges Eco-friendly events in order to demonstrate how their ideas can be put into practice.

Over 20 stalls will feature talented local crafters who will be offering original and creative gifts made from sustainable materials, plus there will be an opportunity for children to visit Santa and Mrs Claus in their parlour in the Town Hall.

On show will also be lots of top quality pre-loved Christmas decorations and toys, plus the essential Christmas jumpers and many more items that are too good to lose to landfill (and won't have all that unnecessary packaging either).

The market will feature a special re-gifting stall that will be brimming with those bits and pieces that have been thoughtfully bought as the perfect gifts, but were never used and ended up at the back of cupboards.

The market will be open from 10am until 2pm as part of the official Christmas lights switch on celebrations in Ballyclare that day.

Speaking about the idea behind the market, the County Antrim Countryside Custodians' Katherine McAdam said: “Following the success of the borough's first Eco Christmas Market in Ballyclare last year, we are delighted that this year's event looks like it's going to be even bigger and better.

"We've had tremendous support from local businesses and the community and a genuine appreciation of the importance of supporting each other in these difficult times.

"The idea of reusing and regifting, particularly at Christmas, we believe fits well with that powerful spirit of community and a willingness to make simple changes that can help our environment too.

"I would like to thank everyone who has worked with us to make the event possible from the council and the stall holders, to the many people who have kindly made donations, and in particular local business owner Lynn Colgan Budde at Make Do And Mend in Ballyclare who has helped coordinate the management of those donations.”

Supporting the hosting of the market in Ballyclare, Independent Councillor Michael Stewart said: “I am delighted that the County Antrim Countryside Custodians have chosen to bring the borough’s only Eco Christmas Market back to Ballyclare again this year.

"This promises to be a wonderful opportunity for all of us to see the many practical and original ways we can celebrate this very special time of the year that are kinder to our pockets and our planet.”

Last year’s event saw over £900 being raised to support the work of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and Women’s Aid.