Police have confirmed the name of the man who died following a road traffic collision onThursday (December 1) in Maghera involving a car and a tractor.

He was 50-year-old Eddie Deighan from the Maghera area.

An appeal has been made for anyone who witnessed the collision on the Moneysharvan Road to come forward.

Sergeant Green from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.45pm of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a Peugeot 207 and a Fendt tractor.

Eddie Deighan.

"Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured what occurred on their dashcam, to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference number 1356 of 01/12/22.”

Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/