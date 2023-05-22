Register
Eddie Jackson passes away following road traffic collision involving electric scooter

A man has passed away following a road traffic collision earlier this month.

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd May 2023, 19:56 BST

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision on the Knock Road in east Belfast on Wednesday, May 10.

The PSNI has confirmed that a 46-year-old man has sadly passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the incident.

Sergeant Miller-Devlin from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “The collision involving a Mercedes GLA 200 and a man on an electric scooter occurred shortly before 2.30pm.

46-year-old Eddie Jackson.46-year-old Eddie Jackson.
46-year-old Eddie Jackson.

"Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

"The rider of the electric scooter was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment, but sadly died from his injuries while in hospital.

"He has been named as 46-year-old Eddie Jackson from the east Belfast area.

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dashcam footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1149 of 10/05/23.”

