21-year-old Eden McFarland will jump out of a plane at around 15,000ft to raise awareness and much-needed cash for Young Lives vs Cancer.

The UK charity works with young people up to the age of 25, and provides support for 7,000 people living with cancer each year.

It arranges financial assistance, and helps families get the benefits they’re entitled to, and relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to fund its work.

Eden outlined her motivation for wanting to support the charity.

“Young Lives vs Cancer isn’t as well-known as many other charities, so I saw this as an opportunity to make people aware of their amazing work on a local level,” she said.

“After doing some further research, I realised the extreme benefits the charity provides.

“Cancer is a disease that affects so many families, including my own.

Eden with family and friends at her recent charity disco.

"I want to give young people hope for another chance at life, because life doesn’t end upon receiving a diagnosis."

The former Dromore High School pupil’s generosity knows no bounds, having previously taken part in a half marathon in aid of Macmillan.

Now working within the NHS, Eden is well aware of the financial pressures that exist in the healthcare system.

She was aiming to raise £500 but has well exceeded her target, bringing in more than four times the original goal.

As well as the skydive, Eden has also hosted a charity disco, raffle, coffee morning and craft fayre.

“So far, I have raised around £2,200, and after passing my target, I have upped the goal and I am now setting my sights on reaching £2,500,” she said.

"The support hasn’t gone unnoticed and we have raised more than I thought I would!

“I am excited for this amazing experience, and feel proud that I can do it for such a worthy charity.