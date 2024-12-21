Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have named the man who passed away following a traffic collision in Dungannon.

He was Edmund Hughes from Dungannon.

The single-vehicle road traffic collision happened on Friday evening.

Police received a report shortly after 6.30pm of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in John Street.

A general view of John Street in Dungannon. Picture: Google

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, the pedestrian later died from their injuries in hospital.

"The road was closed and has since reopened.

"Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

"Please call on 101, quoting reference 1324 20/12/24, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/"