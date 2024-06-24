Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A newly-refurbished nurture room at Hart Memorial Primary School will provide a calm and welcoming space to help children ‘become the best they can be’, the Education Minister has learned.

Minister Paul Givan MLA officially opened the room during a visit to the Portadown school.

He was welcomed by principal Andrew Frizzell, members of staff, representatives from the Education Authority (EA) and vice chair of the board of governors, Rev William Adair.

The Minister heard from nurture teacher, Heather Handy, how the space – aptly named Hart Haven – is used to help support the needs of children by providing a safe and supportive environment with embedded routines to enable them to enjoy their learning.

Pictured at the official opening of the Hart Memorial Primary School Nurture Room are from left, Alison Dawson, Education Authority; Heather Handy, , Nurture teacher; Paul Givan, MLA, Education Minister; Mr Andrew Frizzell, school principal; Michelle Stevenson, Nurture classroom assistant and Rev Bill Adair, vice chair of school govenors. PT23-260. Picture: Tony Hendron

Nurture groups are a short-term, focused intervention strategy for children to promote and support their social and emotional development.

A typical day includes taking time to talk about how the children are feeling and practising strategies for dealing with their emotions, along with working on social and language skills. The children and staff complete learning tasks and explore the world around them through play.

At all stages, the teacher and assistant use these day-today experiences to help and guide the children through the social, emotional and behavioural demands of being in a classroom.

The idea to establish a nurture group at Hart Memorial came about after staff received whole school nurture training from the Nurture Advisory and Support Service within the EA. It was evident how important and beneficial a nurture group would be within the school for supporting the children and staff embraced a nurturing approach to the teaching and learning throughout the whole school.

Education Minister, Paul Givan, MLA (back centre) pictured with staff and members of the School Council at the opening of the Hart Memorial Primary School Nurture Room. PT23-259. Picture: Tony Hendron

At Hart Memorial, the nurture group allows extra space, time and support to be given to each child to help them reach their potential. It is especially valuable for young pupils who may find school too challenging and may be overwhelmed.

Hart Haven offers a safe and welcoming space which promotes learning and positive behaviours. Central to the group are trust, sharing, caring, turn-taking and building self-esteem.

It is made up of four areas to reflect a home environment; a kitchen area where the children love to prepare snacks including making pancakes, baking bread and cooking hot dogs; a large kitchen table where everyone sits together to share snacks, conversation and enjoy each other’s company; a play area, a work area and a snug area with sofas and beanbags where everyone can come together to share and listen to each other’s news, engage in circle times, rest and read books.

Education Minister, Paul Givan, MLA, pictured at the opening of the new Hart Memorial Primary School Nurture Room. Also included are from left, Bobby Vogan, chair of the School Council; Heather Handy, Nurture teacher; MIla VaitKute, vice chair of the school council and Mr Andrew Frizzell, school principal. PT23-261. Picture: Tony Hendron

The nurture group provides support for children and parents to give them the skills they need to do well at school, and deal more confidently and calmly with the trials and tribulations of everyday life. The pupils develop a sense of belonging, confidence in themselves, self-esteem and feel valued.

Mr Frizzell commented: “We were delighted to have the Education Minister, Paul Givan to officially open our nurture room in Hart Memorial. As a school, we see the necessity of such intervention and look forward to continuing on this journey as we work to help our pupils become the best that they can be.”