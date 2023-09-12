Eight organisations based in the Mid Ulster area are to receive a share of £400,326 Arts Council funding aimed at rural arts projects.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National Lottery funding supports a range of arts interventions to improve mental health, wellbeing, and cultural skills.

Sixty-three community groups and arts organisations in rural-based communities across Northern Ireland are set to benefit from the third round of the Arts Council’s National Lottery Rural Engagement Arts Programme (REAP).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mid Ulster organisations are set to deliver a series of projects to rural communities including, Ardboe Art Group, Desertcreatives, Kilcronaghan Youth Hostel Ltd, Kildress Wolfe Tones GAA, Maghera Heritage and Cultural Centre, NIRWN (NI Rural Women's Network), Pomeroy Women's Institute and Seamus Heaney HomePlace (Mid Ulster District Council).

Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy is to receive £8,240 funding towards a project that comprises a series of workshops, book groups, events and educational activities, all aimed at members of local rural community, with the aim of promoting social integration and tackling issues of access and loneliness. Credit: National World

One of the organisations set to receive funding in the Mid-Ulster area is Seamus Heaney HomePlace (Mid Ulster District Council), who will use their £8,240 funding towards a project that comprises a series of workshops, book groups, events and educational activities, all aimed at members of local rural community, with the aim of promoting social integration and tackling issues of access and loneliness.

There will be online poetry masterclasses, creative writing workshops, craft workshops, monthly book clubs, art masterclasses for students, film screenings, music events and children’s theatre.