Eight Mid Ulster arts organisations benefit from Arts Council funding

Eight organisations based in the Mid Ulster area are to receive a share of £400,326 Arts Council funding aimed at rural arts projects.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 10:34 BST
National Lottery funding supports a range of arts interventions to improve mental health, wellbeing, and cultural skills.

Sixty-three community groups and arts organisations in rural-based communities across Northern Ireland are set to benefit from the third round of the Arts Council’s National Lottery Rural Engagement Arts Programme (REAP).

The Mid Ulster organisations are set to deliver a series of projects to rural communities including, Ardboe Art Group, Desertcreatives, Kilcronaghan Youth Hostel Ltd, Kildress Wolfe Tones GAA, Maghera Heritage and Cultural Centre, NIRWN (NI Rural Women's Network), Pomeroy Women's Institute and Seamus Heaney HomePlace (Mid Ulster District Council).

Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy is to receive £8,240 funding towards a project that comprises a series of workshops, book groups, events and educational activities, all aimed at members of local rural community, with the aim of promoting social integration and tackling issues of access and loneliness. Credit: National WorldSeamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy is to receive £8,240 funding towards a project that comprises a series of workshops, book groups, events and educational activities, all aimed at members of local rural community, with the aim of promoting social integration and tackling issues of access and loneliness. Credit: National World
One of the organisations set to receive funding in the Mid-Ulster area is Seamus Heaney HomePlace (Mid Ulster District Council), who will use their £8,240 funding towards a project that comprises a series of workshops, book groups, events and educational activities, all aimed at members of local rural community, with the aim of promoting social integration and tackling issues of access and loneliness.

There will be online poetry masterclasses, creative writing workshops, craft workshops, monthly book clubs, art masterclasses for students, film screenings, music events and children’s theatre.

Gilly Campbell, Director of Arts Development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to make this funding available to rural communities. We know that taking part in arts activities can raise self-esteem, boost confidence and motivation, as well as alleviate isolation and loneliness."

