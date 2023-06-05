Eight photos from Northern Trust’s recognition event for Covid-19 Testing Team

A recognition event has been held for staff and volunteers behind the Northern Health and Social Care Trust’s Covid-19 testing service.

Mobilised over the course of a weekend in March 2020, the service went on to carry out more than 116,000 tests over three years. Those involved were presented with a special certificate as an expression of gratitude for the significant role they played during the pandemic.

Jennifer Welsh, the Trust’s chief executive, said: “The Testing Team embraced every challenge presented, delivering a service, mostly at short notice to meet the demands of maintaining services during times of significant community transmission, changing guidance and resetting of services, always finding a way to get a solution.

“I want to pay tribute to, and put on record, how proud I am of the Testing Team and acknowledge the crucial contribution made by staff in helping to manage the pandemic and support our local communities.”

While the main focus of the testing centre was to provide a practical service to those in need, it also played a vital role for people at a time when many were left feeling anxious and isolated.

Jennifer added: “It was in these often brief interactions that our staff were able to identify those who needed extra support and signposted them to services that could help.”

1 . Unsung Heroes Testing centre managers Collette Fitzgerald, Julie Kyle and Veronica Kelly pictured with Susan Gault at the recognition event. Photo: Contributed

2 . Unsung Heroes Testing centre managers Veronica Kelly, Julie Kyle and Collette Fitzgerald pictured with Gill Murphy and Charlene Steenson. Photo: Contributed

3 . Unsung Heroes Some of the younger volunteers and students, who played a part in the Covid-19 testing service, with Collette Fitzgerald, test centre manager. Photo: Contributed

4 . Unsung Heroes Certificate recipients at the event for staff and volunteers involved with the Northern Health and Social Care Trust’s Covid-19 testing service. Photo: Contributed