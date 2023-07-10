Eight photos from official launch of Randox Antrim Show 2023
The reception was supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council and Antrim’s Yew Tree Butchery and Deli, who provided the catering.
George Robson, chairman of Randox Antrim Show, said: “As a not-for-profit organisation, sponsorship and funding is extremely important to the Society and we are indebted to each and every sponsor, big or small, new or long-standing. I want to add a particular note of thanks to Randox, our title sponsor, whose ongoing support allows us to improve our event’s offering and help attract even more people.”
New in the equestrian section is the Pony Club Games event. In the show jumping section the Ulster Region Wilsons Auctions Grand Prix Series has a prize pot of £2,600. Fane Valley is principal sponsor for livestock, that includes a £1,000 prize fund for the Dairy Interbreed Exhibitor of the show and sponsorship of the Champion and Reserve across breed sections of beef and sheep.
The sheep section has new classes for the North Country Cheviot breed. Antrim will host the final of the Danske Bank NISA Sheep Championship. The show will also host the Bluefaced Leicester’s Progeny Show, sponsored by the Bluefaced Leicester Sheep Breeders Association, and the national show of The Northern Ireland Rouge Club.
The dairy section will host the final of the Thompson’s NISA Pedigree Dairy Cow Championship. In the beef section, Antrim will host the national shows and championships of the Northern Ireland Simmental Cattle Breeders, NI Limousin Cattle Society, and the native breed Irish Moiled Cattle Society. Antrim is also a qualifier for the Bank of Ireland NISA Pedigree Junior Bull championship. The beef section welcomes RTU Concrete as a new sponsor.
In horticulture, the James Crawford Memorial Cup will be presented to the exhibitor of the best exhibit in the flower and pot plant section. In the home industries section, new classes have been introduced to the needlework section for residents of nursing and residential homes, and, in honour of the 45th anniversary of Antrim Flower Arranging Club, the floral art section theme is ‘Celebration’.
The show is also host to The YFC County Antrim Competitions Day where a spectacle of games is put on. Popular family highlights will include the artisan food marquee, a petting farm for kids, alpacas, live music, trade stands and stalls. Visitors can also enjoy the NI Sheep Shearers Association’s competition.
A digital copy of the schedule can be downloaded from the website or by request from the show secretary. To enter competitions or book a stand, visit RandoxAntrimShow.com