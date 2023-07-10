Eight photos from official launch of Randox Antrim Show 2023

Sponsors, members, supporters and young farmer clubs' representatives helped to launch the Randox Antrim Show which will take place at Shanes Castle Estate on Saturday, July 22 (9am – 5pm).

The reception was supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council and Antrim’s Yew Tree Butchery and Deli, who provided the catering.

George Robson, chairman of Randox Antrim Show, said: “As a not-for-profit organisation, sponsorship and funding is extremely important to the Society and we are indebted to each and every sponsor, big or small, new or long-standing. I want to add a particular note of thanks to Randox, our title sponsor, whose ongoing support allows us to improve our event’s offering and help attract even more people.”

New in the equestrian section is the Pony Club Games event. In the show jumping section the Ulster Region Wilsons Auctions Grand Prix Series has a prize pot of £2,600. Fane Valley is principal sponsor for livestock, that includes a £1,000 prize fund for the Dairy Interbreed Exhibitor of the show and sponsorship of the Champion and Reserve across breed sections of beef and sheep.

The sheep section has new classes for the North Country Cheviot breed. Antrim will host the final of the Danske Bank NISA Sheep Championship. The show will also host the Bluefaced Leicester’s Progeny Show, sponsored by the Bluefaced Leicester Sheep Breeders Association, and the national show of The Northern Ireland Rouge Club.

The dairy section will host the final of the Thompson’s NISA Pedigree Dairy Cow Championship. In the beef section, Antrim will host the national shows and championships of the Northern Ireland Simmental Cattle Breeders, NI Limousin Cattle Society, and the native breed Irish Moiled Cattle Society. Antrim is also a qualifier for the Bank of Ireland NISA Pedigree Junior Bull championship. The beef section welcomes RTU Concrete as a new sponsor.

In horticulture, the James Crawford Memorial Cup will be presented to the exhibitor of the best exhibit in the flower and pot plant section. In the home industries section, new classes have been introduced to the needlework section for residents of nursing and residential homes, and, in honour of the 45th anniversary of Antrim Flower Arranging Club, the floral art section theme is ‘Celebration’.

The show is also host to The YFC County Antrim Competitions Day where a spectacle of games is put on. Popular family highlights will include the artisan food marquee, a petting farm for kids, alpacas, live music, trade stands and stalls. Visitors can also enjoy the NI Sheep Shearers Association’s competition.

A digital copy of the schedule can be downloaded from the website or by request from the show secretary. To enter competitions or book a stand, visit RandoxAntrimShow.com

1 . Show Launch Launching the sheep section’s new classes for the North Country Cheviot breed, are sponsors and directors of the Randox Antrim Show’s Sheep section: (front) sheep breeder Alastair McNeill, Randalstown; (back, L-R) Jordan Doherty, Randox Health; Peter Whiteside and Seamus McCormick, Danske Bank; John Murphy; Rosemary McAllister; Ryan Godfrey and Matthew Cunning, Fane Valley; and Marc Coppez, Randox Health. Photo by: Julie Hazelton. Photo: Julie Hazelton

2 . Show Launch East Antrim Pony Club’s senior team are pictured launching the new Pony Club Games taking place at Randox Antrim Show 2023 (L-R): Ellie-Mae Scott on 'Cherry', Amy Reid on 'Donny', Leigh Graham on 'Patsy', Alice Jones on 'Pippie', and Amelia Bannon on 'Fizz'. Photo by: Julie Hazelton. Photo: Julie Hazelton

3 . Show Launch Representatives of Randox Antrim Show’s local Young Farmers Clubs who help out at the show, and where the County Antrim YFC Competitions’ Day is held: (L-R) Randalstown’s Victoria Stewart and Steven Doole; Holestone’s Clara McConnell and Laura Patterson; Crumlin’s Grace Cotton and Gemma McCorry; Lylehill’s Kirsty Wallace and Tom Lindsay; and Kells & Connor’s Charlotte McAllister, James Fullerton and Ellen Fullerton. Photo by: Julie Hazelton. Photo: Julie Hazelton.

4 . Show Launch Sponsors and directors of the Randox Antrim Show’s equine section (front, L-R) Zara and Aimee Davis, Laurel View Equestrian; Marc Coppez, Randox Health; sponsor Brian Wallace; (back) Jenny Reid, National Pony Society; David Nicholl; sponsor Ruth Montgomery; William Adair, Beatty Farm Supplies; James Clements; Alistair and Gillian Lindsay; Roy and Ryan Kirkpatrick, Islandbawn Stores; and John Healy, Healy’s Haylage. Photo by: Julie Hazelton. Photo: Julie Hazelton