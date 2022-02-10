Electric waste tippers on trial

Working in collaboration with Diamond Trucks, Council Officers will test-drive the fully electric Renault Master 3.5 tonne tipper vehicle at its waste depots in Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus.

Three electric vans have also been added to Council’s existing fleet, as efforts continue to deliver services in more sustainable ways. By using the new electric tipper, it is estimated that savings could be achieved of up to £8 per 100 miles. This is one of several carbon emission reduction technologies under research by Council.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Others include a trial of EcoMotus hydrogen technology, ‘EcoPro’, which improves fuel efficiency and reduces emissions in our refuse collection vehicles.

Working in collaboration with Diamond Trucks, Council Officers will test-drive the fully electric Renault Master 3.5 tonne tipper vehicle at its waste depots including at Ballymena

During the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Council acknowledged the reduction in carbon emission targets and is committed more than ever to reviewing their own carbon emissions, identifying those assets and services which contribute the highest amounts and finding solutions to help move toward lowering emissions.