Eleventh of July fun days get underway at venues in Cookstown and Magherafelt

A number of Eleventh fun days are taking place across Mid Ulster today ahead of the lighting of bonfires to mark the Twelth of July celebration.

The July Festival at Leckagh Drive in Magherafelt got underway around 12 noon and features siege canon and muskets among its many attractions.

Organised by Leckagh Neighbourhood Partnership, the fun events will continue until 4pm.

In Monrush housing estate, Cookstown, there's also an action packed line-up of events taking place throughout Tuesday organised by Monrush Social Society.

The July Festival is taking place in Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt, from 12 noon today. Credit: Leckagh Neighbourhood Partnership

The organisers request that children be accompanied by an adult at all times. Volunteers will be supervising from start to late to ensure everything runs smoothly.

The programme of events will continue up until the lighting of the bonfire around midnight.

"Don’t let the weather put you off, come along and join in the celebrations,” a spokesperson said.

Also in Cookstown there will be the traditional Eleventh Night bonfire at Stewart Avenue at the south end of the town.

Other venues for bonfires include: Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt, Castledawson,Tobermore, Moygashel, Killyman, Killymerron and Eastvale, Dungannon.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service advise anyone attending a bonfire to: keep a safe distance from the fire – especially children who should be supervised at all times; keep pets and animals away from the fire; and

at any sign of danger, or in the event of an emergency, dial 999 and ask for NIFRS.

