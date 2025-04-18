Elizabeth Marks. Picture: released by PSNI

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman last seen in the Newtownabbey area approximately three weeks ago.

Elizabeth Marks, who is 40, was last seen in the area of Graymount Crescent.

Anyone who believes they have seen Elizabeth or know of her whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting serial 894 of 15/04/25.