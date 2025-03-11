Elizabeth Pedlow: Lisburn and Castlereagh PSNI seek help in locating missing person wearing black North Face fleece
Officers say they are concerned for Elizabeth’s whereabouts and are urging anyone who knows where she may be to get in touch.
Elizabeth was last seen at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald at approximately 4.30pm on Monday, March 10.
She is described as 5ft 5" in height, of medium build, with grey shoulder length hair and wearing a black North Face fleece with a red hoodie, black leggings, blue shoes with white soles and blue laces.
If anyone has any information on Elizabeth’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1644 of 10/03/2025.