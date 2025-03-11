Elizabeth Pedlow. Picture: released by PSNI

Police are seeking help from the public to locate Elizabeth Pedlow, who has been reported missing.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say they are concerned for Elizabeth’s whereabouts and are urging anyone who knows where she may be to get in touch.

Elizabeth was last seen at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald at approximately 4.30pm on Monday, March 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is described as 5ft 5" in height, of medium build, with grey shoulder length hair and wearing a black North Face fleece with a red hoodie, black leggings, blue shoes with white soles and blue laces.

If anyone has any information on Elizabeth’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1644 of 10/03/2025.