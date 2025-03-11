Elizabeth Pedlow: Lisburn and Castlereagh PSNI seek help in locating missing person wearing black North Face fleece

By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Mar 2025, 08:08 BST
Elizabeth Pedlow. Picture: released by PSNIplaceholder image
Elizabeth Pedlow. Picture: released by PSNI
Police are seeking help from the public to locate Elizabeth Pedlow, who has been reported missing.

Officers say they are concerned for Elizabeth’s whereabouts and are urging anyone who knows where she may be to get in touch.

Elizabeth was last seen at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald at approximately 4.30pm on Monday, March 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She is described as 5ft 5" in height, of medium build, with grey shoulder length hair and wearing a black North Face fleece with a red hoodie, black leggings, blue shoes with white soles and blue laces.

If anyone has any information on Elizabeth’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1644 of 10/03/2025.

Related topics:PoliceLisburn
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice